49-year-old Michael James Hill was last seen in the Wairakei area. Photo / Supplied

49-year-old Michael James Hill was last seen in the Wairakei area. Photo / Supplied

Taupō Police are appealing for assistance from the public to locate 49-year-old Michael James Hill who went missing last night.

Senior Sergeant Andy Livingstone said Hill was last seen on Wairakei Drive at about 11.30pm on June 8.

Hill was wearing a grey hoodie, green bush-style pants, a black watch and blue shoes and was walking north towards the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 5 in Maunganamu, Taupō.

Livingstone said police inquiries have established there were two people walking near Hill at the time. These witnesses had previously been in the Wairakei BP service station.

“While we don’t believe these people were involved, they may have information that can assist with our inquiries so we would like to speak with them,” Livingstone said.

Both police and Hill’s family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has information on Hill’s whereabouts or who may have given him a ride is urged to contact police on 105 referencing event number P054932556.