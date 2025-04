Ex-tropical cyclone Tam continues to hit New Zealand. Frustration over alert systems in Auckland. Russia announces unexpected Easter truce with Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald

Police are appealing for help from the public to locate a 50-year-old woman who was last seen in a Christchurch suburb five days ago.

Rochelle Tabak, also known as Rochelle Fleming, left her home address at midday on April 16 and was last seen in the Addington area about an hour later.

Police said there are concerns for her welfare.

