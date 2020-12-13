Missing Papatoetoe man: Police appeal to find Naveen Kishore

Police are appealing to the public for help to find missing South Auckland man Naveen Kishore.
The 42-year-old was last seen in Papatoetoe yesterday.
He is described as being around 180cm tall and of solid build.
He was last seen wearing a white top with black spots and black pants.
Police say he may be in the South Auckland or Hamilton area and may be driving a silver or grey Honda Accord saloon.
"There are concerns for Naveen's safety and wellbeing," a police spokesperson said.