The person who reported the incident to police lost sight of the woman on the kayak around 8.30pm. Photo / NZ Police

A missing woman who paddled out to sea in a kayak disappeared five days before she was due to appear in court on drug-related charges.

Police have now issued a warrant for the arrest of Michaela Leger, 29, from Ōtaki, after she failed to appear in the Wellington District Court on Thursday.

She was last seen on Saturday, October 21 when she allegedly stole a kayak from a property and entered the water at Raumati Beach around 8pm.

Leger is facing charges including failing to stop for police, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis, possession of utensils to use drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, and refusing to give a bodily sample.

The day after Leger failed to appear in court, police released new information in what has been an extensive search for her by land, sea and air.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss said she may have been in a single-seat yellow kayak, not a two-seater.

“We now believe the kayak had only one seat, and want to hear from anyone who saw a single-seater kayak in the days since Saturday, October 21 but did not report it.

“A team of investigators is continuing to follow any lead that may lead us to Michaela.”

Middlemiss said police are concerned for Leger’s safety and are providing support to her whānau.

He asked anyone at beaches along the coast to contact police if they saw a yellow kayak that looked out of place or abandoned.

Police thanked those who had been involved in the search so far, including LandSar, the Coastguard, Surf Life Saving NZ, the Department of Conservation and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 231022/0452.

Last week, Kāpiti Coast District Council confirmed a dog photographed alongside the missing Ōtaki woman was being looked after.

The dog was in the hands of its animal management team, but the council could not confirm who it belonged as of Tuesday last week.