Missing Marokopa family: Police looking for four dirtbikes in search for Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips and his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember were reported missing from Marokopa by family on January 18, 2022.

Waikato police are now seeking sightings of four dirt bikes in their pursuit of Tom Phillips, following three sightings of him in Waikato last week.

Police want to hear from anyone who has spotted a Honda 50cc motocross bike, a 200cc black Suzuki Trojan, a 200cc Honda XR and a Honda 2008 FourTrax quadbike. They also want to hear about any historical sightings of a bronze-coloured Toyota Hilux ute.

Inspector Will Loughrin said the community can expect to see an increased police presence in the wider Marokopa and southwest Waikato area while they continue to search for the family.

Police are now seeking sightings of several bikes, including a 200cc Honda XR, as they continue their search for Marokopa man Tom Phillips. Photo / Supplied via NZ Police

Officers are going door to door in the Pomarangi, Te Anga, and Marokopa Road areas and speaking with locals.

Phillips was spotted in Kāwhia last week for the first time in over a year.

The first was in the Pokuru area near Te Awamutu around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

There had been a further confirmed sighting of Phillips at two Bunnings stores, the first at Bunnings South on Kahikatea Drive between 3pm and 4pm.

Phillips was then seen at Bunnings in Te Rapa at 4pm by someone who knew him.

The same ute was then seen in Kāwhia around 6.45pm, where Phillips was involved in an altercation with a group of locals who tried to stop him.

If you’ve seen these bikes and vehicles or any bike trails in the bush area, we urge you to contact police and quote file number 211218/5611.