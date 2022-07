Kenneth Pereka, 73, was last seen about 8pm yesterday. Photo / Supplied

The 73-year-old man who was reported missing from Levin has been found safe and well.

Kenneth Pereka was found on Tuesday after being reported missing at around 8pm on Monday.

Police thanked local LandSAR volunteers, and members of the public, for their assistance.