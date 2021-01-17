Missing Kiwi Tane Huffman found safe and well after Brisbane River search

Tane Huffman has been found safe and well. Photo / Supplied

A New Zealander missing since Saturday after a swim in the Brisbane River was found safe and well by Australian police last night.

Tane Huffman, 32, was swimming by himself in the river on Saturday morning but failed to return.

Local police began co-ordinating a rescue with state emergency services, with police holding fears for his safety, revealing he suffered from a medical condition.

"Although [he is] believed to be a strong swimmer, police hold concerns for his safety as he has failed to contact his family, return to the rural property he and his family are staying at, and suffers from a medical condition," Queensland Police said in a statement.

Residents were asked to check their properties and yards.

Late on Sunday night, police confirmed that Huffman had been found safe and well and thanked the community for their assistance in locating him.