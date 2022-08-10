The search for an 18-year-old kayaker last seen on Lake Rotorua yesterday resumes today. Photo / Felix Desmarais

The search for a missing teenager last seen out on his kayak on Lake Rotorua will resume this morning.

Police confirmed authorities will be back out at the scene searching for any signs of the 18-year-old, who was reported missing yesterday after he failed to return in the afternoon.

The kayaker was last spotted on the western side of the lake about 2.30pm.

Police later found his orange and blue kayak and are now urgently appealing to the public for any sightings of the teenager either in the water or potentially exiting the lake.

It is not clear if the kayak was found on the water or on the shore.

He is described as Māori, about 188cm tall and of slim build. He was wearing dark clothing.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to contact Police immediately on 105