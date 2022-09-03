Photo / NZME

Coastguard New Zealand and police have both issued alerts this morning asking the public to help keep a lookout for a jetskier who has been missing since last night.

The man left on a fishing trip yesterday from the Kawakawa Bay boat ramp on the Auckland region's east coast.

His family reported him missing yesterday evening, said Coastguard Northern Office regional manager Jonny Bannister.

He is most likely somewhere in the areas of Rotoroa Island, Waiheke Channel or the Firth of Thames, according to the Coastguard.

The Police Maritime Section, Police Eagle helicopter and a Coastguard fixed-wing plane are all searching for the fisherman.

"Police are asking members of the public on the water in the Kawakawa Bay and Firth of Thames area today to be vigilant and report any sightings of the jet ski, floating debris, or fishing equipment," said Inspector Jason Homan.

The jetski is described as a two-person Seadoo with a black hull and white and gold topsides.

Anyone who spots the jetski has been asked to mark down the coordinates and contact Coastguard Radio or call the agency via mobile at *500. Alternatively, police can be contacted by calling 111 and citing event number P051789739.