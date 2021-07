A bird's-eye view of the Tararua Ranges. Photo / File

A missing hiker in Tararua Forest Park has walked out this morning, shortly after police announced they would be resuming the search with a helicopter.

Police confirmed the man is safe and well.

He was reported missing after failing to return from a day hike at 6.30pm yesterday, and a LandSAR team was deployed soon after.

They resumed their search early this morning, with helicopters deployed to assist, as well as an additional LandSAR team accompanied by dog units.