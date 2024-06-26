Macpherson was “a ray of light and love and laughter has been taken too soon”, the page said.
“Damo leaves behind a devastated young family who have unexpected funeral costs to bear, as they try to renavigate their life that has revolved around him.”
Macpherson, 38, was a well-respected Poverty Bay rugby referee and a father of three.
Poverty Bay rugby referee chairman Hamish Campbell told Stuff that Macpherson, known as Damo, was a highly regarded and respected referee “known to many, many people across the district”.
“As good as he was as a ref, it was almost a minor thing compared to everything else he did in life. He was a dog triallist, he was on his kids’ school board, a lot of stuff. He was a great guy, he really was,” he said.
A police spokesperson said formal identification of the three men is ongoing, but they are believed to be the fishermen reported missing on Monday.
Two of the men were spotted alive in huge seas yesterday.
The staff at Maritime NZ and its Rescue Co-ordination Centre this morning extended their thoughts and condolences to those impacted by the tragic events off Gisborne.
Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club president Roger Faber was part of a group of people on three boats that went out on Monday. Two had turned back as the weather turned nasty, while the three fishermen were on the third boat, which went missing.
Faber told Three’s AM Show this morning the community would be “absolutely broken” to wake up to hear the three men’s bodies had been found - especially after two had been spotted alive.