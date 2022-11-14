A body, believed to be a missing kayaker, was found by Te Puru Park in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A body, believed to be a missing kayaker, was found by Te Puru Park in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police believe a body found on an Auckland beach over the weekend was that of a kayaker missing on the Firth of Thames since earlier this month.

The kayaker set out from Kaiaua near Miranda at about 3pm on Saturday November 5 with the intention of fishing at the mussel farms.

He did not return as expected and was reported missing by his family on Saturday night.

The body was found about 50km from where the man set out from.

The formal identification process remained ongoing after the body was discovered at Kellys Beach by Whitford Maretai Rd in Beachlands about 6.30am on Sunday.

The Coastguard, police Eagle helicopter and Police Maritime Unit were involved in the search. A plane also joined the effort.

It was reported the man’s kayak and fishing gear were found early on the morning of Sunday November 6.

They were found about 5km east of Orere Point, about 19km north of Kaiaua, within the Auckland Region.

Police said they were actively engaging with the man’s family.

“The matter will be referred to the Coroner,” police said.

Police earlier said earlier they urgently wanted to hear from anyone in the Firth of Thames area who may have seen something which could assist in locating the missing kayaker.