Missing family: Search underway after adult, four children fail to return from fishing trip near Kawakawa Bay

A family of one adult and four young children are missing after failing to return from a fishing trip in Kawakawa Bay, east of Auckland, yesterday.



Police were notified at 9.35pm last night that the family had not returned as expected. The four children are aged 7 to 11.

The family's boat is described as a 14 foot fiberglass boat, with an orange hull and white topside, and it has a cuddy cabin with a red canopy, a police spokeswoman said.

She said cell phone polling suggests the boat was in the Thames area about 10am yesterday.

An extensive search had been underway overnight but as yet the family's boat has not been located, the spokeswoman said.

The Coastguard was alerted by police about the overdue vessel at 9.56pm last night.

"The vessel had left Kawakawa Bay before sunrise that morning along with another vessel for the Waikawau Mussel Farm with one adult and three children onboard," a Coastguard spokesman said.

"The other vessel arrived at the mussel farm however the vessel now reported missing failed to arrive."

Coastguard volunteers from Howick Coastguard and Coastguard Maraetai helped police search throughout the night before returning to base shortly before 6am today.

"Volunteers onboard Lion Foundation Rescue and Trillian Trust Rescue are now departing Mechanics Bay to continue the search with our search aircraft on stand-by to join the search as soon as the weather allows," the spokesman added.

It was wet and windy overnight, and those conditions remain today - police say the bad weather means air searches can't happen just now.

Today, light rain showers were expected to continue over the bay with wind gusts of around 24 km/h. The air temperature was expected to stay at about 19C with 15km visibility.

Low tide is at 9.54am, and high tide at 4.15pm today.

The search would continue today and would involve the Police Maritime Unit, Coast Guard and shoreline searches.



Police were urging anyone who was out on the water in that area yesterday and may have seen a boat matching this description to call 111 and quote event number P048612270.