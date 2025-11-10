The site where David Zimmerman botched a woman’s operation in Auckland’s Stanmore Bay is being touted for its “beachy vibes” in a real estate advert. Photo / Google, Jason Dorday
A house used as a clinic by back-alley dentist David Zimmerman, recently sentenced for botching a woman’s operation and practising while banned, is up for a mortgagee sale auction this week.
The disgraced dentist, whom the DentalCouncil had already found was incompetent and put patients at risk in2014, pulled the wrong tooth from a woman without proper anaesthesia, leaving her with “off the charts” pain in 2022.
And now the Vipond Rd site where the woman’s ordeal happened in Auckland’s Stanmore Bay is being touted for its “beachy vibes” in a real estate advert.
“This is your chance to be a Stanmore Bay local,” agents Phillip Davis and Malcom Parker, of Barfoot & Thompson, wrote for the ad.
“This three-bedroom, 250 sq m property comprises a two-level home constructed of board and batten with a portion of weatherboard cladding, iron roofing and aluminium joinery, positioned on a frontage site zoned single house.
“From an exterior viewing, an office is attached to the right with its own separate entrance. A concrete driveway offers ample off-street parking.
“Local beaches, schooling, and shops are only a short drive away.”
Davis declined to speak to the Herald further about the sale or the property, and Parker could not be reached for comment.
She bled during treatment and had a “distressing and frightening” wait for blood test results after. A fifth was at a low point in her life when she got treatment from Zimmerman, but it left her feeling worse.
In March 2023, the Ministry of Health’s enforcement team helped police in a search of Zimmerman’s premises.
The search found instruments inside an autoclave (steam steriliser) in brown paper bags.
There was no evidence of a colour change, indicating that the instruments had been through a sterilising process.
On a bench top near the autoclave, there were four used local anaesthetic cartridges, plus three vials of the prescription item lignocaine, which was not typically found in a dental surgery, the summary of facts said.