Missing Christchurch cat found after two years

Flufty the cat was missing for two years. Photo / Supplied

Tim Nicholson now believes in miracles after his family cat Flufty came home after two years missing.

Fluffy disappeared from his Beckenham home in March 2019 and after a six-month search Nicholson, and his wife Zarene, gave up hope of finding Flufty alive.

But last Saturday Nicholson heard meowing at the back door.

It was Flufty, looking surprisingly well fed, but happy to see Nicholson.

"He looks pretty healthy, he's eating okay, he's not skinny or anything, he's got a little bit of matted fur," Said Nicholson.

Nicholson said it is a "complete mystery" where Flufty has been for the last two years.

Flufty's return has brought joy to Zarene, who Nicholson described as "a crazy cat lady and proud of it."

The family's oldest cat Mr died just a few months ago.

He said his adult children, Jason and Shavahn Nicholson, could hardly contain their excitement when they heard Flufty was home.

Said Nicholson: "He was actually my son's cat, and as soon as my son heard . . . he just dropped the phone and he was in his car and he was around here. I'm surprised he didn't get a speeding ticket on the way over.

"My daughter drove up from Timaru yesterday [Sunday] to come and see him. So yeah, everybody's wrapped."

Since being home, Nicholson said Flufty has been very affectionate and is spending most of his time in his and his wife's bedroom.

Flufty is yet to take a liking to their new kitten Ratbag, which they got after he vanished.

"A few people have put the theory forward that he may have been asleep in someone's car, or been picked up and taken out of town. We will never know," Nicholson said.