Ping Lyu was last seen on Stewart St in Addington, Christchurch on Saturday. Photos / George Heard / NZ Police

Police including detectives and forensic experts are scouring a block of Christchurch flats as they search for Chinese woman missing since Saturday.

Ping Lyu was last seen on Stewart St in Addington, Christchurch on Saturday, May 25.

The 41-year-old woman is visiting New Zealand from China. She has no known relatives in New Zealand and does not speak English.

Police are focussing on a block of flats in Addington, Christchurch as they search for missing Chinese national Ping Lyu. Photo / George Heard

Yesterday, police released a statement saying they have “serious concerns” for her welfare and want to establish that she is safe.

Today, police are focusing on a block of flats Stewart St in Addington.

Officers have cordoned off an apartment and have erected a blue police tent.

Two police officers are standing as scene guards in front of the property.

Police have serious concerns for Ping Lyu who was last seen in Stewart St, Addington on Saturday. Photo / George Heard

Many of the flats in the area are advertised for Airbnb accommodations.

This morning, most of the units were unoccupied as the police went about their inquiries.

The Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch today said it “places great importance to the case concerning a missing Chinese citizen”.

“We note the Canterbury Police Station has opened the case for investigation. The Consulate General urges the Police to step up the search for the missing Chinese citizen,” it said.

“The Consulate General would like to remind Chinese nationals coming to New Zealand to raise their security awareness and maintain regular contact with their families. If you have any relevant clues, please call our Consular Protection Hotline at 03-3411016, or dial 111 directly and reference the file number 240525/9699.”

Police are asking anyone who has seen Lyu, or who has information on her whereabouts, to call Police on 111 immediately and reference the file number 240525/9699.