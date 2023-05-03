Daniel Kelly, 18 was last seen going for a swim at Karioitahi Beach on April 22. Photo / Supplied

Teenager Daniel Kelly was last seen going for a swim in Karioitahi Beach two days before he was reported missing, it has been revealed.

Fresh details have emerged of the last known movements of the missing teenager with his family saying there had been a confirmed sighting of the 18-year-old taking a dip in the sea on the evening of April 22.

Kelly’s family are “just trying to cope day-to=day” as they await daily updates from police on their attempts to find the missing man.

In an update shared on Kelly’s Givealittle page today, the family said he had followed a lengthy trip from the Bay of Plenty, travelling more than 220km to visit Waiuku.

Earlier that day, Kelly had told his mother, brother and father about his plans to visit Waiuku and Karioitahi.

The teenager drove from Pāpāmoa to Waiuku during the day.

He took his dog and bought lunch, some drinks, and an Anzac poppy on the way.

After reaching Karioitahi Beach, he texted a friend in Pāpāmoa that he “wouldn’t be home till late”, the family said.

Police had earlier said Kelly was reported missing on April 24 and police SAR personnel, along with LandSAR and Coastguard had been searching the shoreline, coastal and bush areas in the Karioitahi Beach area.

“An aerial search of the waters off the beach will be conducted by Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft.

“Police continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen Daniel or his small white dog in the area over the weekend or has information on his whereabouts to get in contact with us immediately.”

Police were looking to hear from anyone with information about his vehicle’s movements.

“It is a silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims. If you can help, please call 111, quoting file number 230424/1494.”

A concerned family member posted on Facebook saying the area of the beach the car was found in had been cordoned off so search and rescue personnel with their dogs could search thoroughly.

The post also said Kelly’s dog had been located in his car, but he was nowhere to be found.

Daniel Kelly's silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims.

Kelly’s mother, Andrea, said her family is trying to “cope day-by-day” and started the givealittle to get a memorial plaque for Kariotahi Beach.

They also wanted to raise money for the fuel to travel back and forth to Waiuku each day as they continue to search for their son at the Hamilton Gap during low tide.

“They’ll be other costs I haven’t even started to think about,” Andrea said.











