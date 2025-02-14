Advertisement
Updated

Missing Auckland schoolboy found

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A 13-year-old boy who went missing after he walked out of an Auckland school yesterday has been found.

Frazer Palamo was found at 10am this morning at Albert Park in Auckland Central, his father Lucky Palamo announced.

“He is safe and sound, glory to god and to all the fams, friends and those who care,” Lucky said.

“This is how us NZ should unite to come together but I’m truly grateful man thanks you once again.”

Prior to being found, Frazer Palamo was seen on CCTV footage leaving St Paul’s College in Ponsonby at 8.23am on Friday after telling his friends he was going to the shops.

His father, Lucky Palamo, led the charge to find the boy.

Frazer, 13, was located in Albert Park in central Auckland.
This morning he posted an update on his Facebook page.

“8.46am update fams it’s been over 24 hours since I last saw my son Frazer, still no signs of him we’ve pretty much looked round the whole of the CBD, Grey Lynn, Mt Eden, Newmarket, Mission Bay and all the outer skirts that we could think of,” he wrote.

“Got in contact with the police and they’re doing a CCTV scan around the area and last seen at central library in the city.

“Thanks for your prayers and messages man there’s a lot ... please fams keep a look out for him and really appreciate everyone taking their time to come and help find him.”

Palamo also posted an update at 3.28am.

“I’m gonna be out here til I find him but I’ll keep everyone posted ... as a dad just mixed emotions I’m angry but then want to make sure he’s ok,” he said.

Palamo told the Herald that after Frazer left school, his friends noticed he wasn’t in class.

“It was reported to me at lunchtime so I’ve been looking for him ever since,” he said.

After Frazer Palamo went missing his father shared information on social media. Photo / Instagram
The 13-year-old was found n Central Auckland. Photo / Instagram
Palamo said Frazer doesn’t know the neighbouring Grey Lynn area well and has never caught a bus or train in his life.

“We’ve looked at Grey Lynn Park and all the alternatives but he’s a homebody ... this is all new to us,” Palamo said.

Information about Frazer has been shared widely on social media.

Police confirmed a missing person report had been filed, but would not comment further.

Frazer Palamo's father is grateful his son has been found.
