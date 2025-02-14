His father, Lucky Palamo, led the charge to find the boy.

Frazer, 13, was located in Albert Park in central Auckland.

This morning he posted an update on his Facebook page.

“8.46am update fams it’s been over 24 hours since I last saw my son Frazer, still no signs of him we’ve pretty much looked round the whole of the CBD, Grey Lynn, Mt Eden, Newmarket, Mission Bay and all the outer skirts that we could think of,” he wrote.

“Got in contact with the police and they’re doing a CCTV scan around the area and last seen at central library in the city.

“Thanks for your prayers and messages man there’s a lot ... please fams keep a look out for him and really appreciate everyone taking their time to come and help find him.”

Palamo also posted an update at 3.28am.

“I’m gonna be out here til I find him but I’ll keep everyone posted ... as a dad just mixed emotions I’m angry but then want to make sure he’s ok,” he said.

Palamo told the Herald that after Frazer left school, his friends noticed he wasn’t in class.

“It was reported to me at lunchtime so I’ve been looking for him ever since,” he said.

After Frazer Palamo went missing his father shared information on social media. Photo / Instagram

The 13-year-old was found n Central Auckland. Photo / Instagram

Palamo said Frazer doesn’t know the neighbouring Grey Lynn area well and has never caught a bus or train in his life.

“We’ve looked at Grey Lynn Park and all the alternatives but he’s a homebody ... this is all new to us,” Palamo said.

Information about Frazer has been shared widely on social media.

Police confirmed a missing person report had been filed, but would not comment further.