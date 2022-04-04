Aria Bridger, 13, has been found in the North Shore after a 12-day search. Photo / NZ Police

Auckland teenager Aria Bridger has been found following an almost two-week search for her.

The 13-year-old girl was discovered safe and well on Auckland's North Shore last night, a police media spokesperson said.

"Police would like to extend our appreciation to those members of the public who contacted us with information and shared our appeals over the past week."

Police yesterday widened their appeals for sightings of the girl to Albany residents and bus passengers after confirming the teenager boarded a late-night service headed towards the north Auckland suburb.

Bridger was reported missing on March 24 and that evening caught a bus heading to Albany at 9.30pm.

Police asked bus passengers or people at the bus stations along the Northern Busway for help as they tried to piece together her movements from when she hopped onto the NX2 bus service.

Police also urged Albany residents to contact them if they have seen Aria in the area.