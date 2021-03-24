Miscarriage bereavement leave bill passes unanimously in Parliament

MP Ginny Andersen put up the Members Bill - giving mothers and their partners three days of bereavement leave following a miscarriage or stillbirth. Screengrab / Parliament TV

From RNZ

Parliament has unanimously passed legislation giving mothers and their partners three days of bereavement leave following a miscarriage or stillbirth.

The member's bill in the name of Labour MP Ginny Andersen provides for three days bereavement leave following the end of a pregnancy as a result of miscarriage or stillbirth.

That would apply to to mothers, their partners, as well as parents planning to have a child through adoption or surrogacy.

Andersen said the law change would give women and their partners time to come to terms with their loss without having to tap into sick leave, and she acknowledged MPs across the House for their unanimous support.

Final reading of my Bereavement Leave for Miscarriage Bill. This is a Bill about workers’ rights and fairness. I hope it gives people time to grieve and promotes greater openness about miscarriage. We should not be fearful of our bodies. pic.twitter.com/dwUWINVjLm — Ginny Andersen (@ginnyandersen) March 24, 2021

Each year, thousands of New Zealand parents experience the loss of a baby before, or almost immediately after, birth.

Last year, the NZ Herald publish an indepth online series on the issue.

Before 20 weeks' gestation the Ministry of Health defines the loss as a miscarriage, something which is "fairly common - about one or two out of every 10 pregnant women miscarry", according to the ministry's website.

Other experts, including the New Zealand College of Midwives, put the figure at around one in four women, with more than 95 per cent of miscarriages occurring in the first 12 to 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Some begin and end naturally, sometimes even before a pregnancy is known, others require medical attention.

But whenever they take place, the babies lost as a result are not registered with Births, Deaths and Marriages, so exact numbers aren't known.

Sands New Zealand, a charity which supports families grieving the loss of a baby, estimates somewhere between about 5900 and 11,800 occur each year, based on the ministry figure of 10 or 20 per cent of pregnancies ending in miscarriage and the annual live birth rate, which was 59,637 last year.

Sands New Zealand baby loss educator Vicki Culling. Photo / Tracey Grant, File

Unborn babies who die after 20 weeks' gestation are registered as stillbirths, which occurs in about one in every 200 pregnancies, according to the ministry.

Those born after 20 weeks' gestation, or weighing at least 400 grams if gestation is unknown, and who show signs of life - such as a heartbeat or pulsation of the umbilical cord - are considered, up to the age of 28 days, a neonatal death.

And about bloody time too. Bereavement leave will now be extended to include miscarriage and still birth for both mother and partner. I know firsthand how hard it was when we lost our wee boy Jesse all those yrs ago. — Fi Mason (@fimason38) March 24, 2021

According to the most recent Perinatal and Maternal Mortality Review Committee report there were 288 stillbirths and 172 neonatal deaths - 137 of those occurring in the first seven days of life - in 2017. The stillbirths and neonatal deaths were among 60,454 births that year, according to the committee, which independently reviews the deaths of babies and mothers. - Additional reporting Kathryn van Beek & Cherie Howie, NZ Herald.

Need support?

If you think you may be having a miscarriage, contact your lead maternity carer - this may be a midwife or your GP. Alternatively, call Healthline free on 0800 611 116, or visit your local Urgent Medical Centre or hospital

Visit the Miscarriage Support website or join the Facebook group .

Visit the Sands website . Sands supports parents and families who have experienced the death of a baby.