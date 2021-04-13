Miramar restaurant robbery accused appears in court

A man has appeared in court today in relation to an alleged robbery and assault at a Miramar restaurant in Wellington. Photo / File

A man has appeared in court today in relation to an alleged robbery and assault at a Miramar restaurant in Wellington.

Zane Phipps-Black, 25, has appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning charged with causing and intending to cause grievous bodily harm, and being together with an unknown person in robbing a cash register.

It comes after the Taste of India restaurant in Miramar was robbed last Friday night, and a man in his 70s was reportedly left with serious injuries.

He has since be discharged from hospital.

Phipps-Black has been remanded in custody and will reappear on Monday.