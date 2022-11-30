Firefighters discovered a ‘‘totally involved’’ Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV. Photo / Amy Turoa

Occupants of an SUV badly damaged by fire on Dunedin’s Northern Motorway have escaped without injury.

Senior firefighter Cam McLachlan said a crew from Willowbank station responded to the blaze on State Highway 1, near Church Rd, about 10.25am today.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a ‘’totally involved’' Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV on the side of the road, senior station officer McLachlan said.

Occupants of an SUV badly damaged by fire on Dunedin's Northern Motorway have escaped without injury. Photo / ODT

The fire was put out by Matt Hall using a hose reel and wearing a breathing apparatus.

Smoke was noticed by the car behind the vehicle.

The SUV pulled over to the side of the road and its occupants were unharmed, McLachlan said.

A crew from Willowbank puts out the vehicle fire on the Kilmog this morning. Photo / Peter McIntosh



