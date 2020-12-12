Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Ministry of Justice worker dealing meth was arrested in Whangārei carpark

4 minutes to read

Former Whangārei District Court staffer Abbie-Jane Woodham was charged with a slew of drug offences and computer crimes, which were later dropped. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

A Ministry of Justice staffer arrested in a Whangārei carpark was found to be dealing drugs to criminal associates, the Herald on Sunday can reveal.

Abbie-Jane Woodham, who was a registrar at the Whangārei District

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.