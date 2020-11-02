Ministry finds no fault with school's fatal fundraising trail ride

One person died and 11 more were injured in the trail ride. Photo / John Cosgrove

The Ministry of Education has found no fault with a South Otago school after a motorcyclist died at a fundraising trail bike ride.

Riversdale father-of-two Lindsay Roy was the victim of a fatal accident during the Lake to Sea trail bike ride on Saturday.

The event, which attracted 870 riders, is run by Tokomairiro High School's PTA.

The Ministry of Education's Katrina Casey said communities make their own choices about raising funds for schools.

She said they are required to follow the law and meet any health and safety obligations.

The fatal crash was one of three crashes during the event, with two others seriously injured and another eight people also hurt.

PTA chairwoman Lynne Johnston said two other riders had to be airlifted due to remoteness with injuries; both of these were the result of single bike accidents.

Other injuries dealt with ranged from a broken collar bone through to a sprained wrist and cuts and grazes.

The track is 140km long and is designed to cater for a variety of riding levels with sections specifically for junior riders and others for experienced riders.