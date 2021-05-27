Minister won't shift Māori wards deadline for Napier, despite mayor's request

Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta, who has turned down Napier City Council's request for a Maori wards decision deadline extension. Photo / File

Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta, who has turned down Napier City Council's request for a Maori wards decision deadline extension. Photo / File

A ministerial thumbs-down to a Napier City Council request for a Māori Wards decision deadline appears to have ended any hope of the city having wards in place for next year's Local Elections.

The request was made by Mayor Kirsten Wise in a letter to Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta on March 24, with councils throughout the country having been given May 21 deadline to make a decision on whether to include Maori Wards.

A reply from the Minister, dated May 21, was read by the Mayor to a Council meeting today, declining the request.

Soon afterwards the Council adopted its consultation plan, including a decision to be made by the end of November – amid legislation that would prevent implementation in time for the Local Elections in October next year, and delay the introduction of the new wards until the next elections in 2025.

More to come