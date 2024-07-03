Minister announces new Kāinga Ora board, lays out ‘expectations’

In a statement, Housing Minister Chris Bishop confirmed McNeil - along with Arihia Bennett, Jenn Bestwick, Alan Dent, Peter Jeffries and Fiona Mules - would replace Robin Hapi, Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman, Nicole Anderson, Sir John Hanson and Campbell Roberts.

“To ensure continuity, John Duncan remains the deputy chair until the end of his term in September this year, and John Bridgman will continue as a member until the end of his term in December,” Bishop said.

He accompanied this announcement with the release of a new letter of expectations for the board, with financial sustainability the top priority followed by delivery on wider government objectives, and “continued delivery with an enhanced focus on doing so in a fiscally responsible way”.

Bishop said the board was also being asked - as set out in the recommendations from the Bill English review - to provide a credible “turnaround plan” to eliminate losses.

“The plan is expected to materially reduce operating losses and manage within the approved debt appropriation, and will include investment scenarios, greater visibility of total capitalised costs incurred within the social housing programme, approaches to treasury and liquidity management practices, the approach to delivering Crown-funded programmes and statutory obligations, and detailed implementation plans for the savings proposals incorporated into Budget 2024,” he said.

“Kāinga Ora is a $45 billion company with over $2.5 billion expenditure each year. It owns about 70,000 homes and is a landlord to approximately 185,000 people. It is essential that the organisation functions well.”

