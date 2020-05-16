The shipping container with a million-dollar view. Photo / Supplied
Could it be Auckland house prices have risen so much even shipping containers can now sell with million dollar price tags?
Well, if they are located south of Auckland on 7 acres of beachfront land that offers rugged views of "green flash" sunsets and "moon sets" over the Tasman Sea, then they are worth the price, according to Michael Drake.
He has put an undeveloped slice of land overlooking Karioitahi Beach, near Waiuku, on sale for $1.25m.
It was part of a farm Drake subdivided 10 years ago, and is the last - and "primo" - piece of the former farm still left unsold.