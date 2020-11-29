Milford Track reopens after flood repair work

The scenery at Mackinnon Pass on the Milford Track makes up for the effort of getting there. Photo / Pamela Wade

The legendary Milford Track has officially reopened.

From today hikers booked on the popular Great Walk will be able to walk the trail start to finish for the first time since February.

Parts of the track were severely damaged from severe rain and flooding after a three-day storm in Feburary.

$13.7 million was announced in the Budget 2020 to go towards repairing conservation and visitor infrastructure destroyed in the flood.



However Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan said it has been a priority for DOC to get the track reopened - both to support the local community, and welcome visitors for the summer season.

"The reopening is a milestone in the flood recovery work taking place in the Fiordland and Mt Aspiring national park areas.

"Having the Milford Track officially reopen for this year's Great Walk season is testament to the hard work achieved by both the Department of Conservation and the many contractors involved in the rebuild work."

Every year demand for a place on the track is high. This year, when bookings for the summer season opened, it sold out completely within an hour.