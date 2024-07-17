The next day, December 5, King replied to Wano by email, copying chief executive Karen Orsborn in.

In the email - which had the subject line "Connection" - he offered help with media strategy, and referred to the complainants as disgruntled former employees.





“Yesterday I reached out to Hayden offering up my insights into what you are currently experiencing with the media and disgruntled former employees,” wrote King.

“We also spoke briefly on media strategy.

"I said we'd catch up next year but after checking my diary and with my team I have capacity next Tuesday between midday and 2pm or Wednesday morning before 12.

“In my experience it’s best to get in front on these issues as quickly as possible,” King wrote.

Email logs show a one-hour Microsoft Teams meeting was then organised for Orsborn, Wano and King for December 12.

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission has confirmed the online meeting went ahead.

A spokesperson from the commission told the Herald no record was kept of the meeting.

“There was discussion regarding our respective roles and challenges, Te Hiringa Mahara reports, public visibility of findings, discussion about insights from I Am Hope’s work and potential collaboration opportunities,” the spokesperson said.

The Herald approached King by phone, text and email with questions, including why he proactively offered media strategy advice to the leaders, and whether he offered similar support to the ex-employees.

A spokesperson for King said he was overseas and it would not be appropriate for the spokesperson to comment.

‘Toxic’ workplace culture alleged

Orsborn and Wano declined to be interviewed for the Herald story in December, in which five of their former employees alleged unhealthy workplace culture and burnout.

In an emailed statement at the time, Orsborn said the commission “takes a different view” of the matters raised in the exit interview and would not comment on specific details about individuals’ employment because of privacy obligations.

“I categorically reject the extreme description of the workplace environment of Te Hiringa Mahara,” Orsborn said.

The pair declined to be interviewed for this story, saying via a spokesperson they have “nothing to add”.

