Mental health watchdog Te Hiringa Mahara faces claims about ‘toxic’ workplace from staff

By
7 mins to read
Te Hiringa Mahara's chairman, Hayden Wano, and chief executive, Karen Orsborn, categorically denied the 'extreme' description of the workplace portrayed by several former employees.

Five former staff of the government’s mental health watchdog say they quit because of a workplace environment that they alleged was “toxic”, dysfunctional, with at least one claiming it impacted their well-being.

