Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mike Hosking: If you thought decriminalising cannabis was a good idea, take a look at San Francisco

Mike Hosking
By
4 mins to read
The smell of weed on the streets of San Francisco is embarrassing, writes Mike Hosking. Photo / Supplied

The smell of weed on the streets of San Francisco is embarrassing, writes Mike Hosking. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Nothing like a little bit of real-world experience in matters we might otherwise debate using little more than theory.

Next time we go to vote on the decriminalisation of cannabis, and there will most

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand