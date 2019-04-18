Mike Hosking and Kate Hawkesby celebrate radio survey result

NZME is celebrating the latest radio survey results.

New Zealand's broadcasting power couple Mike Hosking and Kate Hawkesby will be toasting their success tonight, as the popular radio hosts both saw their audience grow in the latest radio survey.

Newstalk ZB gained 48,000 new listeners in the survey, which tracks what Kiwis are listening to on the radio. Hakwesby hosts the network's Early Edition programme from 5am, while her husband helms the Mike Hosking Breakfast from 6am weekdays.

Radio Hauraki will also be popping some corks this afternoon, gaining 21,000 new listeners around the country.

"We welcome these 21,000 great New Zealanders with open arms," says Hauraki boss Mike Lane.

"We're looking forward to relaunching an all-new Bhuja Drive show later this month, with Leight Hart at the helm, which we are confident will continue to be the most unconventional and entertaining radio show in the country."

Over at The Hits, Laura McGoldrick, Sam Wallace and Toni Street also celebrated gaining new listeners, as they prepare to welcome a new afternoon team to the fold with Mike Puru and Anika Moa set to join Stacey Morrison on air later next month.

Popular broadcasters Simon Barnett and Phil Gifford are also set to join the NZME stable shortly, joining in Newstalk ZB from July.

"It's an exciting time at NZME with a line up of fresh new hosts and new shows hitting our airwaves. We're not afraid of change and today's result proves our listeners welcome it," says NZME chief content officer Mike McClung.