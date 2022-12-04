Migrant group seeking permanent residency in NZ for parents of slain dairy worker

Janak Patel. Photo / Supplied

A migrant workers group is calling for fast-tracked permanent residency visas to be given to the parents of slain dairy worker Janak Patel so they could stay and grieve with his widow and sister.

Patel, aged 34, was fatally stabbed during an alleged robbery at the Rose Cottage Superette on November 23.

His parents, who had recently travelled to New Zealand from India, were among the mourners at the funeral at Anns Funeral Home in Wiri last Sunday.

They were staying with his sister in Hamilton at the time of his alleged murder.

“Culturally Indian parents stay with the son, specially after retirement. Janak was the only son and therefore the parents have lost that support,” said Anu Kaloti, president of the Migrant Workers Association.

His parents are currently holding visitor visas, but the association says it was working to get fast-tracked permanent residence visas for them so they could stay with their daughter-in-law and Patel’s sister.

Kaloti met with the family today to see how they can be supported “through this sudden and traumatic time in their lives”.

She said the parents are still in “too much shock” to speak to the media.

“Despite many in the community rallying around to support Janak’s family, his parents’ ability to remain in Aotearoa hang in the balance,” Kaloti said.

“Janak was the only son and support for his retired parents. His parents no longer have that safety net.”

Kaloti said the association was working with key stakeholders to get fast-tracked permanent residency for the parents.

“People at work must be kept safe and no one should have to endure what Janak did,” said Kaloti.

National MP Melissa Lee who had also met the family said she was aware of the issues the parents faced about wanting to remain in New Zealand.

However, Lee said they have not reached out to her office or requested help.

Dairy and Business Owners Group president Sunny Kaushal said Patel was newly married and in the prime of his life at the time he was killed.

He said the family were “absolutely devastated” by their loss and the wife has not spoken since the night he died.

Dairy owners across the country took to the streets of Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch this afternoon, calling for an increase in safety for small businesses across New Zealand.

Late last month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced funding options to boost safety for retail shops, but business owners say it was not enough.

Kaushal said Patel’s family members were too tired and traumatised to attend today’s protest.



