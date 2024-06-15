Waikanae's Ana Naden has been named the Gisborne Tairāwhiti lifeguard and volunteer of the year for the 2023-24 season at the SLSNZ regional Awards of Excellence. Photo / Cody Keepa

Waikanae's Ana Naden has been named the Gisborne Tairāwhiti lifeguard and volunteer of the year for the 2023-24 season at the SLSNZ regional Awards of Excellence. Photo / Cody Keepa

Midway was named club of the year, Wainui the top patrolling club and Waikanae’s Ana Naden collected both the lifeguard and volunteer of the year honours at the Surf Life Saving NZ Gisborne Tairāwhiti regional Awards of Excellence last night.

The awards acknowledged the skills, commitment and effort by lifeguards, as well as those who educated others, managed administration and took part in lifesaving sport throughout last season.

SLSNZ Eastern regional manager Avan Polo said it was a fantastic night at the Midway Surf Rescue Community Hub.

“Big congratulations to all the winners, who are truly inspiring in their own unique ways.”

Naden’s award double was reward for “a standout surf lifeguard who consistently goes above and beyond for her club”, Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae SLSC club manager Clara Wilson said.

“Ana provides the best possible service to the community and is committed to improving the standard of our service by mentoring younger members and role-modelling high standards to the rest of the team.”

In relation to the volunteer of the year award, Wilson said Naden had been “a major contributor to Waikanae last season, including patrol captain, management committee member, assistant coach and surf official”.

“All tasks she approaches with the same passion and commitment, with the club’s best interests at heart.

“She is blue and gold through and through, and we are very lucky to have her.”

Dawson Building Midway SLSC head coach Jack Gavin won coach of the year.

“Jack has exceptional leadership skills and unwavering dedication to our team’s success,” fellow Midway coach Jared Phelps said.

“Under his guidance, our team have not only developed their skills but also fostered a strong sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship. His innovative coaching techniques have also propelled our team to numerous victories, including second place overall at the 2024 nationals.”

Awards of Excellence results

Regional Service Award: Matt Sutton, David Corrin, Jared Phelps, Miah Phelps - all from Midway.

DHL Surf Lifeguard of the Year: Ana Naden - Waikanae.

Under-19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year: Theo Weatherley - Wainui.

Patrol Support Person of the Year: Sue Quilter - Wainui.

BP Powercraft Contribution of the Year: Nigel Hope - Waikanae.

BP Search & Rescue Contribution of the Year: Adam Glenister - Wainui.

Coach of the Year: Jack Gavin - Midway.

Surf Sports Official of the Year: Miah Phelps - Midway.

Surf Sportsperson of the Year: Olivia Corrin - Midway.

Surf Sports Team of the Year: Midway u19 male team - Jack Lepper, Tyron Evans, Angus Blair.

Event Safety Contribution of the Year: Connor Mitchell - Waikanae.

Junior Surf Contribution of the Year: Edan Wilson - Waikanae; Kate Hill - Wainui.

Instructor of the Year: Rodney Richards - Waikanae.

NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer of Year: Ana Naden - Waikanae.

Patrol Captain of the Year: Kristina Williams - Waikanae.

Emerging Surf Official of the Year: Rodney Richards - Waikanae.

Volunteer Coach of the Year: Connor Mitchell - Waikanae.

Emerging Coach of the Year: Jack Keepa - Wainui.

Coaches Commitment Award: Emily Petro - Midway; Max Phillips - Waikanae; Betsy Findlay - Wainui.

Paid Lifeguard of the Year: Theo Weatherley - Wainui.

Beach Education Instructor of the Year: John Minogue - Wainui.

Patrol Club of the Year: Riversun Wainui.

Athlete of the Year:

U14 male: Rori Fukushima-Hall - Wainui.

U14 female: Lilla Hain - Midway.

U15 male: Mako Fukushima-Hall - Wainui.

U15 female: Georgie Beaufoy - Waikanae.

U17 male: Yahni Brown - Midway.

U17 female: Ella Sutton - Midway.

U19 male: Angus Blair - Midway.

U19 female: Sophie Petro - Midway.

Open male: Oska Smith - Waikanae.

Open female: Olivia Corrin - Midway.

Masters male: Adam Tate - Waikanae.

Masters female: Belinda Slement - Wainui.

Club of the Year: Dawson Building Midway.







