A microlight plane has crashed in a field at the Northland town of Kaikohe this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a call was received just after 3pm about a microlight crashing in a paddock.

“We sent two fire trucks to the scene, one from Kaikohe and another from Ōkaihau.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the service was notified of the incident at 2.57pm.