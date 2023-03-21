Smash and grab robbery at Michael Hill Bayfair around 5.40pm on Sunday March 19. Video / TikTok

A jewellery store that was targeted in a daylight smash-and-grab is increasing security.

Michael Hill at Bayfair, Mount Maunganui, was still open for business when offenders entered the store at 5.30pm on Sunday.

The brazen thieves, one allegedly armed, smashed through cabinets putting jewellery in bags before running out of the shop.

Less than 24 hours later, the store was reopened, with additional security measures in place.

Michael Hill chief executive Daniel Bracken said in a statement he was proud of the Bayfair team’s resilience.

“This is a very confronting situation for our team and our customers,” Bracken said.

“Protecting them is our key priority and we are working behind the scenes to review and evaluate all of the measures we currently have in place, in close consultation with New Zealand Police.

The Bayfair Michael Hill team at the store's reopening after Sunday's daylight robbery.

“As a first action, we have increased coverage of security guards at our stores across the country. We continue to work closely with the police, who are increasingly successful in apprehending the offenders.

“We will also offer counselling and further support to all team members and customers who were involved in this incident.”

In a video posted to social media the sound of glass smashing can be heard and glass can be seen on the floor, alongside the sound of an alarm going off and people calling out.

One thief can be seen standing on the glass cabinet and breaking it with their foot before jumping over and grabbing more items.

The other two can be seen running from one side of the store to the other as they fill bags.

The three people can then be seen running out of Michael Hill towards the exit of the shopping centre.

A police spokesperson told the Bay of Plenty Times that as of 6pm on Tuesday, no arrests had been made.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”