As fresh details emerge about the Michael Forbes scandal, questions persist over why a “cast of thousands” at police were alerted to the case, but no one in the Beehive.
The questions have been asked since Forbes quit his jobas press secretary in the Prime Minister’s office in June this year after it emerged he had been investigated by police for covertly recording the audio of sessions with Wellington sex workers.
He also amassed a gallery of women working out at the gym, shopping and being filmed through a window getting ready to go out.
At the time of the police investigation – July 2024 – Forbes was working for Social Development Minister Louise Upston, and yet she was never notified. Police never laid charges after deeming the case did not meet the threshold for prosecution.
After the story broke in June, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters he only became aware of the case via the media and immediately notified the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Police Minister under the “no surprises” policy.
Asked why the matter had not been escalated to the Beehive earlier, Chambers directed those questions to “the Commissioner of the day”.
At 6.34pm, Kura requested the message be recalled: “The distribution list is too broad for this type of communication.”
Three minutes later, an attempt was made to recall the situation report.
“Thanks,” Kura wrote back. “It’s one of those ones that is a little more sensitive and didn’t need such a wide audience.”
The same sentiment was reflected shortly after in a text message from Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell to the police communications team: “Just need you to ensure we calm the farm and step through things. Already a cast of 1000s in the loop.”
It remains unclear how successful the recall attempt was – and who actually received the message.
In a fresh statement to RNZ on Wednesday, Parnell said: “As the email was recalled, not all the people on the distribution list would have seen the notification email or had any awareness of the details.”