She started her career as a constable in Christchurch before working her way through the ranks to be Area Commander Hawke’s Bay in 2012 and District Commander Eastern from 2017.
She moved to Wellington in 2020 to be based at Police National Headquarters, taking up the role of Deputy Commissioner Leadership and Capability.
Kura was briefly the interim Police Commissioner in November after the resignation of then-Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. He was replaced by Richard Chambers. McSkimming was thought to be in the running.