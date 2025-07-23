Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura retiring at end of year, search under way for replacement

Tania Kura will retire this year. Photo / File

New Zealand’s police executive has suffered another blow with deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura announcing her retirement.

Kura, who has served as a statutory deputy Police Commissioner since April 2023, told the Governor-General on Wednesday of her intention to retire in November this year.

Until earlier this year, Kura served alongside fellow deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

McSkimming resigned this year after allegations of objectionable material being found on his work computer. It was revealed last week that alleged objectionable material was child sex exploitation and bestiality imagery.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said this morning that a recruitment process was under way for both deputy roles led by the Public Service Commission.