Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Police seized work and personal phones of press secretary Michael Forbes while investigating complaints

RNZ
10 mins to read

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said he was informed of the Michael Forbes incident on Tuesday and then notified others, including the Police Minister. Photo / Michael Craig, NZ Herald

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said he was informed of the Michael Forbes incident on Tuesday and then notified others, including the Police Minister. Photo / Michael Craig, NZ Herald

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Police, investigating a report from the manager of a Wellington brothel on July 12, 2024, relating to audio recordings of sex workers, obtained a search warrant to seize two phones for examination.

The phones – one personal and the other a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand