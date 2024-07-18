A deep subtropical low likely to be classed as a “weather bomb” will brush past the North Island, with MetService issuing heavy rain watches for both islands on the last weekend of school holidays.
The fast-moving low will drag heavy rain across Northland, north Auckland, Coromandel and Tasman, where watches are in place from tomorrow night.
After Canterbury climate analyst James Morrison tweeted that the Global Forecast System model showed a pressure drop of 28 hectopascals (hPa) in 24 hours for the low, private weather forecaster WeatherWatch replied: “If this occurs, the media have permission to use the term “Weather bomb!”.
The development of the low was likely to be classed as an explosive cyclogenesis, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.
An explosive cyclogenesis - also known colloquially as a “weather bomb” - is when a low develops very quickly, often associated with intense weather near it.
Meanwhile, parents keen to get housebound kids outside have a short window on Sunday.
“The first part of Sunday is looking probably the best of the day, for most places [and] into the afternoon. Then we’ve got the next weather feature that starts to move across the latter part of Sunday.
“It looks like it will be bringing a return of some showery weather, especially for the North Island and parts of the South Island.”
