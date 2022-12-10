MetService National weather: December 8th-10th

By RNZ

Thunderstorms are expected across a large swathe of the North Island tonight, including in Auckland where a hundreds of thousands are on their way to a trifecta of concerts.

Retro rockers Guns N’ Roses at Eden Park, pro-surfer turned hitmaker Jack Johnson at Western Springs and Christmas in the Park at the Auckland Domain kick off in the next couple of hours, with 300,000 expected to be moving around the city tonight.

But heavy rain is already falling in the city and booms of thunder can be heard overhead.

MetService has issued a red-alert severe thunderstorm warning for Southland and severe thunderstorm watches Otago.Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha are under heavy rain watch.

Southland can expect severe thunderstorms from around 3pm.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain and large hail,” MetService said.

“Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

“Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous.”

People were advised to take shelter, secure any loose objects and drive to the conditions.

MetService said scattered thunderstorms were expected from Northland to Manawatū and northern Wairarapa throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

“Between 3pm and 10pm today, a few of the thunderstorms could be severe with localised downpours of 20-40mm/h and hail,” MetService said.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

“The thunderstorm activity should ease late evening.”

Inland Southland, Clutha and southern parts of Central Otago and Dunedin could also get thunderstorms and localised downpours. MetService said.

Auckland was expecting a busy Saturday, and police warn people to make sure their plans included getting home safely.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to descend on the city centre to attend the Guns and Roses and Jack Johnson concerts - as well as Christmas in the Park.

Police said if people were drinking, they should have a pick-up organised or put aside money for a taxi or rideshare.

Event-goers should also look out for each other and agree on a meeting point in case they became separated.

Police said there was no easier way of ruining a good night out than a trip to the emergency department or the police station.