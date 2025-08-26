Fernandes said the low would bring strong winds for much of the affected areas.

A strong wind watch is already in place for eastern areas of Northland and Great Barrier Island until 3pm with gusts forecast to reach 100km/h in some areas.

“Things for that region will clear off quite a bit by the time we reach Thursday.”

The bottom half of the North Island and much of the South Island will have clear skies.

However, by Thursday evening, a new front bringing heavy rain and strong winds will make its way up the country, starting from the south of the South Island.

“The front is quite fast-moving,” Fernandes said.

“While it sweeps across the South Island on Thursday morning, by the time we get to late evening on Thursday, it’s already pushing on to much of the western North Island.

“In Auckland, you will already start getting rain late Thursday evening, all the way down to Taranaki.”

MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind watches for Fiordland and the Otago lakes and rivers from late Thursday evening until about midday Friday.

According to its severe weather forecast, there is a moderate chance these watches will be upgraded to warnings.

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.