Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MetService warns of wet, windy weather for New Zealand

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService National Weather: August 26 - 29. MetService

Two weather systems are forecast to sweep across New Zealand, bringing rain and wind before spring’s arrival.

MetService forecaster Luis Fernandes told the Herald a low-pressure system would pass across the top of the North Island today.

“It is going to result in a fairly wet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save