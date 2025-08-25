Fine and frosty conditions dominate the rest of the country to start the week.
MetService predicts average temperatures will remain in the mid-teens for the North Island, with Napier and Gisborne heading towards 20C.
However, MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino said the warm spell would be short-lived, with winter having “one last gasp”.
Another large low looms in the Southern Ocean, which Niwa said will send “multiple waves” of rain and wind to New Zealand from the middle of this week until early next week.
Glassey said the weather system would bring plenty of showers, especially for the western parts of both islands.
MetService said windy conditions were also predicted to make their way up the South Island on Wednesday and spread north as far as Wairarapa during Thursday, and into central Hawke’s Bay on Friday.
“Severe Weather Watches or Warnings may be issued as we get closer to the event,” Martino said.
Glassey described these conditions as a “fairly typical spring-like weather system”.
“We still do see lots of cold, showery conditions during spring.”
He said higher regions in the South Island could still see snow on the mountains.
“For some places, it would still feel like winter.”
