Wet, windy weather to sweep away fine conditions across New Zealand

A large Southern Ocean low is forecast to sweep away fine weather during the last week of winter.

According to MetService, plenty of sunshine is due for the start of the week, except for the north and east of the North Island.

Forecaster Stephen Glassey told the Herald a weather system will come down from the north and graze the top of the country this evening into tomorrow.

“There will be a bit of rain and some strong east to northeast winds for the top of the North Island.”

He said strong winds would produce strong swells on the east coast of the island.