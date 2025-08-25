Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wet, windy weather to sweep away fine conditions across New Zealand

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService National Weather: August 26 - 29. MetService

A large Southern Ocean low is forecast to sweep away fine weather during the last week of winter.

According to MetService, plenty of sunshine is due for the start of the week, except for the north and east of the North Island.

Forecaster Stephen Glassey told the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save