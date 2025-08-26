“We are expecting a front to move up the South Island starting from late Wednesday or probably early morning on Thursday, and that should move up the country, resulting in heavy rain for a lot of the areas in the west of the South Island, as well as strong winds.
“However, before we get to that, there is also a risk for strong winds and some rain in the upper parts of the country,” Shiviti said.
Shiviti said MetService was expecting strong winds to batter Northland from today.
“They’re mostly experienced in exposed places, but then from tomorrow, pretty much a lot of people will have those stronger winds.
“They will feel the warm temperatures, but then it dips back as that front arrives later on.
“The only thing we can say is that people will feel this last week of winter as that front pushes through.
“There is a chance for snow to higher level areas, but at this stage that’s not the emphasis, the more emphasis [is] on the rain, heavier rain on the western half of the South Island as well as cold temperatures as that front moves north,” Shiviti said.
