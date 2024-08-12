🟠Severe Weather Update🟡



💨The Wind Watches have been upgraded to Orange Warnings with gusts of 130km/h possible



⚡️In addition, Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been issued for the potential for damaging winds as thunderstorms pass through pic.twitter.com/oK8Asiw6za — MetService (@MetService) August 12, 2024

Auckland, meanwhile, should remain mostly cloudy with only a few showers today. The high temperature was forecasted to reach 16C, although it had only reached 13C by 2pm. Tuesday was expected to be fine apart from some light isolated showers in the west before dawn. Wednesday should also be fine.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said the weather was being driven by an intense cold front moving northwards, colloquially known as a “southern buster”.

O’Connor said: “A ‘southerly buster’ is a particularly strong cold front, characterised by blustery wind changes and a large drop in temperatures.”

She said temperatures around the country could drop by 10C “in a matter of minutes”.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) shared sped-up video footage of the moving over Christchurch, with thick, dark clouds barreling over the landscape and obscuring the previously clear skies.

Into Tuesday, heavy swells of up to 6m were expected for the east coast of the North Island and the Chathams. Tairāwhiti Civil Defence posted about the wave warning, saying it was expected to cover Mahanga to Lottin Pt from 9am tomorrow until 6am Wednesday.

O’Connor said the weather should begin to calm in other areas, with a high-pressure system expected to build over the country. Wednesday should begin with below-average temperatures, particularly around the central North Island, she said.

“The cold snap is short-lived with above average temperatures expected from Wednesday afternoon as milder westerly winds develop about the lower half of the South Island, then spread northwards over Thursday,” she said.

“Another swing to the lower end of the temperature scale, and a burst of heavy rain could be seen over the weekend.”

O’Connor recommended anybody with plans to hit the outdoors this week to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.











