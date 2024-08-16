In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, supermarkets leave Kiwis out of pocket, five people charged over Matthew Perry death, City Mission food parcels still suspended.

Police are continuing to establish how many lollies disguised as methamphetamine have spread into the community, saying they have now accounted for 41 and expect this to increase.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police had learned of a further 24 lollies, excluded from the total above, in possession of or already disposed of by families who received them inadvertently from the Auckland City Mission.

The City Mission told police they had heard from several families who said they still had, or had already thrown away, “some” lollies, Baldwin said.

Police have also heard reports a further five families had received the supposed lollies. Police inquiries suggested those families had three lollies each.