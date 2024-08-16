Advertisement
Meth lollies: Auckland police still trying to establish how many bags in community, more sweets turn up

Raphael Franks
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, supermarkets leave Kiwis out of pocket, five people charged over Matthew Perry death, City Mission food parcels still suspended.

Police are continuing to establish how many lollies disguised as methamphetamine have spread into the community, saying they have now accounted for 41 and expect this to increase.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police had learned of a further 24 lollies, excluded from the total above, in possession of or already disposed of by families who received them inadvertently from the Auckland City Mission.

The City Mission told police they had heard from several families who said they still had, or had already thrown away, “some” lollies, Baldwin said.

Police have also heard reports a further five families had received the supposed lollies. Police inquiries suggested those families had three lollies each.

The NZ Drug Foundation is warning people not to consume Rinda brand pineapple lollies after a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine was found in a lolly wrapped in the brand’s packaging. Photo / NZ Drug Foundation
When police recover these newly reported lollies, the number recovered will rise from 41 to 65.

“This figure takes into account the lollies recovered by police, along with information from affected families who disposed of lollies themselves,” Baldwin said.

But Baldwin said police still did not know how many bags of lollies were in the community. Each bag contained about 40 sweets.

Baldwin said he appreciated the City Mission’s help as police tried to figure out how many bags of lollies the charity had been donated.

“This aspect of the investigation is still ongoing, as well as understanding how the methamphetamine concealed as Rinda lollies arrived at Auckland City Mission,” Baldwin said.

“We acknowledge the support of our law enforcement partners with this part of the investigation.”

Baldwin is continuing to ask anyone with lollies to call 105 or 111 and quote file number 240813/5919. He said anyone concerned they may have eaten one should go to their nearest healthcare provider or call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.

- More to come





