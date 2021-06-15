Meth, cash seized in Dunedin and Invercargill raids, may be linked to gangs in Christchurch

The investigation focused on the supply and distribution of methamphetamine into the Southern District. Photo / Supplied

The investigation focused on the supply and distribution of methamphetamine into the Southern District. Photo / Supplied

Police have seized about $20,000 worth of methamphetamine and more than $40,000 in cash after raids in Dunedin and Invercargill.

Four vehicles and a firearm were also retrieved during the sting on the supply and distribution of meth in the south.

The search warrants in Dunedin on Tuesday followed the arrest of four people in Waihola after the occupants of an alleged stolen vehicle left a crash scene on Monday.

Four men, aged 25, 29, 32 and 34, appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday charged with offences including selling methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and driving offences.

A 25-year-old woman will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday charged with supply of methamphetamine.

A 47-year-old woman was also charged with being party to the selling of methamphetamine in Invercargill and will appear in the Invercargill District Court on July 13.

Police believe that members of this group have strong links to several gangs both in the southern region and Christchurch.

The spokesperson said as the operation is ongoing, they are unable to provide any further information at this stage.

"Methamphetamine continues to cause extreme harm in the community and Police will continue to focus and target those selling and pushing this harm in order to hold those offenders accountable.

"Stopping its distribution will reduce harm not only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this destructive drug, but those who may never have been exposed to it before."