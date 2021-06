Police have raided a property in Fendalton, Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

Armed police have raided a house in an upmarket part of Christchurch this morning.

A pre-planned search was under way at a residential property on Straven Rd in Fendalton.

Police say it was a planned operation. Photo / George Heard

Police say attendance of the armed offenders' squad was a precaution.

Officers were seen searching a Mercedes car, while a police dog handler and his dog went through the house.

Three men were seen talking to police at the house.