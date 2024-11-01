She was then jailed for two years and 11 months on six charges including burglary and offering to supply meth.
Wilson will be sentenced later this month.
The offending
The Hamilton Smallbore Rifle Club has a target shooting range and a gun safe that contained 14 .22 calibre rifles, cash, and tools, while a smaller safe had bolts, for the firearms, and 5000 rounds of .22 ammunition.
Between October 21 and November 11, last year, Quigley and Wilson travelled there multiple times in his car, while van der Heyden went along in his own car and was stationed outside as “the lookout”.
Over several days, Quigley and Wilson went to the club, forcing open the exterior door inside, along with another door before eventually getting to the safes.
Once Quigley was inside the firearms were passed out, and the smaller safe was removed.
The contents of both safes, about $10,000, were put into Wilson’s car, and the firearms were taken out to a rural property and tested, while the pair also tried to sell the firearms “in the community” in exchange for meth.
The pair travelled to the Riverglade Archery Club some time between October 8 and 27 and broke into a container by cutting the padlock off, and on another occasion, cutting the entire reinforced locking mechanism.
Twelve bows, 72 arrows, eight sights, two metal detectors, and a cash box were stolen, valued about $8000.