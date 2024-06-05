Some of the nine guns recovered from 14 stolen from the Hamilton Smallbore Rifle Club in October 2023 with inset of Lilly Quigley who admitted to stealing the guns. Composite Photo / NZME

It took Reuben Wilson and Lilly Quigley several attempts over several days to break into a rifle club and steal rifles, cash and ammunition - all while their lookout waited outside keeping watch.

First they had to forced open the exterior door of the Smallbore Rifle Club, and then another door inside. Then they tried to get into the club’s safes using a grinder, discs, and crowbars but each method proved unsuccessful.

So, the trio returned later with what’s described as “heavier equipment” which they used to cut a hole into the base of larger safe that was then wrenched open, allowing Quigley to crawl inside.

The pair eventually emptied the contents of two safes, worth about $10,000, as a their third co-offender, Michael van der Heyden, remained outside as the ‘lookout’.

Now the trio have appeared in the Hamilton District Court where they entered their guilty pleas; Quigley to six charges, Wilson four charges, and van der Heyden, two charges.

Wilson and Quigley, 28, also admitted charges relating to the burglary of the Riverglade Archery Club soon afterward, along with other separate dishonesty offending.

They were all convicted by Judge Glen Marshall and remanded on further bail for sentencing in October.

‘The Hamilton Smallbore Rifle Club’

The Hamilton Smallbore Rifle Club has a target shooting range and a gun safe that contained 14 .22 calibre rifles, cash, and tools, while a smaller safe had bolts, for the firearms, and 5000 rounds of .22 ammunition.

Between October 21 and November 11, last year, Quigley and Wilson travelled there multiple times in his car, while van der Heyden went along in his own car and was stationed outside as “the lookout”.

Over several days, Quigley and Wilson went to the club, forcing open the exterior door inside, along with another door before eventually getting to the safes.

Hamilton Police recovered nine of the 14 guns stolen from the Hamilton Smallbore Rifle Club in October 2023. Photo / NZ Police

Once Quigley was inside the firearms were passed out, and the smaller safe was removed.

By October 30, the theft had been completed.

The contents of both safes, worth about $10,000, were put into Wilson’s car. The firearms were taken out to a rural property and tested by van der Heyden, with his two co-offenders in tow, between October 26 and November 17.

There were also active attempts to sell the firearms “in the community” in exchange for methamphetamine.

‘Riverglade Archery Club’

Wilson and Quigley admitted charges relating to the burglary of the Riverglade Archery Club.

The pair travelled to the club sometime between October 8 and 27 and broke into a container by cutting the padlock off, and on another occasion, cutting the entire reinforced locking mechanism.

Twelve bows, 72 arrows, eight sights, two metal detectors, and a cash box were stolen, valued about $8000.

Attempts were also again made to trade the equipment for meth.

Construction site burglary

Wilson admitted another burglary charge in relation to three buildings that were under construction in Waireka Rd, Hamilton, on July 26, last year.

He and an associate got there about 12.40am and moved temporary fencing, entering multiple times.

The locked backed doors of the three homes were pried open, and items, including, two industrial dehumidifiers, two industrial floor fans, a tripod light, and five 10 litre buckets of paint were stolen, worth about $8000.

Quigley also admitted three charges of receiving dehumidifiers between July 26 and 30 last year, between July 21 and 24 and on August 18.

It was offered for sale but eventually tracked down by police the following month, through various methods, revealing that it was Quigley selling it.

She also admitted a charge of supplying 5 grams of methamphetamine between October 22 and November 17, last year.

